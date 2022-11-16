Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,918. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

