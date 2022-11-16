Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 324,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

PG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. 253,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $338.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

