Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 210,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,356,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 23,033,877 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

