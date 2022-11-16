Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 139,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

