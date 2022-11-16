Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Yum China by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 402,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 272,126 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 286,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 76,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.