Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,064.5% during the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.56. 36,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.