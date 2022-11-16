Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 892,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,108,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

