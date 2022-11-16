Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.1 %

MCD traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $273.34. The company had a trading volume of 119,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

