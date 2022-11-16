Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.