Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

MMP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

