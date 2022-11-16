Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PH traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

