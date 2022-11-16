Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 123,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,504,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,438. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59.

