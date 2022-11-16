Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,175 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.15. 6,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.