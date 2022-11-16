Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 274 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 485.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. 24,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,486. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

