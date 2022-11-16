Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $25.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. 504,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $267.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

