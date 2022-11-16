Braemar Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BMS)

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braemar Trading Down 2.8 %

LON:BMS opened at GBX 327 ($3.84) on Wednesday. Braemar has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,869.44.

Insider Activity at Braemar

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($118,849.80).

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

