Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $28.22

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $27.02. Braze shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 533 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Braze Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 68,062 shares valued at $2,656,232. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

