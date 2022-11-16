Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $39.52

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $40.35. Bread Financial shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.