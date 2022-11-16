Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT at $9.75

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

BTRS stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,768 shares of company stock worth $1,356,320 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

