Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verona Pharma plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

