Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

