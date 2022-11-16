Brokers Set Expectations for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for AirSculpt Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirSculpt Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

Insider Transactions at AirSculpt Technologies

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Dean acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,514,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.