Brokers Set Expectations for BRC Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million.

BRC Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

BRC stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.