Brokers Set Expectations for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
GANX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.