Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 352,971 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

