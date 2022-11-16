Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. 5,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

