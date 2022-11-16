Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.