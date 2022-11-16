Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.12. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.86. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

