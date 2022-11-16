Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

