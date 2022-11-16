Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.08. The stock had a trading volume of 132,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

