Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,920 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,060. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

