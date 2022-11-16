Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 490 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10,268.4% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.57. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

