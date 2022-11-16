Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 7,143 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 14.5 %

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NYSE TGT traded down $25.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.09. 504,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $267.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.