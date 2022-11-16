Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

