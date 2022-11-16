Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 70.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

