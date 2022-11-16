Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.
BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.
Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).
