Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.