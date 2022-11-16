BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 23,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,764. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

