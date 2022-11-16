BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $19.96 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

UPS traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.41. 60,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The company has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

