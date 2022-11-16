BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

APTV traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. 49,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $179.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

