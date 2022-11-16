BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,912. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

