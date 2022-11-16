BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,657 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. 10,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,295. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.