BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,518 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.37. 29,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

