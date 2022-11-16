BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 755 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 1.5% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $31,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.46. 26,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,723. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.05.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

