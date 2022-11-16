BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 8,206 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 424,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,728. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

