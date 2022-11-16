BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 959 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.41. 34,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

