BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. 32,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.