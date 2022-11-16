BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.