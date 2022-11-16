Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 6.3%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 4,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,555,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

