BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BWP Trust Price Performance
Shares of BUNNF stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. BWP Trust has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
BWP Trust Company Profile
