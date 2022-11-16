BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

